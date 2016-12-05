A December drink sees seven drivers land in court

Coffs Clarence police have caught seven motorists over the limit at the weekend.

"With an increase in fatalities on our roads this year, we are still amazed at the amount of people prepared to place other road users lives at risk by drink driving,” Coffs Clarence police said.

Over the weekend the seven drivers caught and charged with drink driving included:

YAMBA: A 33-year-old man charged with low range PCA.

TOORMINA: A 60-year-old man charged with low range PCA

COFFS HARBOUR: A 51-year-old man charged with high range PCA and possessing cannabis GRAFTON: A 29-year-old man charged with mid range PCA.

SOUTH GRAFTON: A 21-year-old man charged with special range PCA.

SOUTH GRAFTON: A 25-year-old woman charged with mid range PCA.

MACLEAN: A 44-year-old woman charged with high range PCA and drive whilst disqualified.