A decade of good starts to celebrate

DOUBLE DIGITS: William, Leo, Coen, Ricketa, Mia and assistant director Jodi West at Goodstart Early Learning in Hogbin Dr.
Wendy Andrews
by

IT'S been 10 years since the doors opened at Goodstart Early Learning Toormina, so it's time to celebrate.

"We are extending an invitation to all of our past, present and future families and friends to join us and help celebrate our 10th anniversary on October 21 at 10am,” centre director Marissa Moore said.

"Smiley's Entertainment will get the party started and we will be providing a free sausage sizzle, face painting and other family-friendly activities.”

A philosophy of supporting current and past families has seen this centre grow into a community hub.

"We've got an experienced, long-serving team, which our families really value,” Marissa said.

Community involvement has been a focus of the centre's development.

"The way our outdoor space has evolved is a great example, we can point to each area and remember the work we did and the volunteers and local businesses who've helped,” Marissa said.

One area of pride in the centre is Nate's Garden, a memorial garden created after the heartbreaking loss of a child who had attended the centre.

"So many people were directly or indirectly touched and it also made us realise how connected the centre was to the community,” Marissa said.

