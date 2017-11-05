A day of blues and berries

HAVE you been down to the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve to check out the first Blues and Berries festival?

The warm weather and picturesque location by the ocean has made for a perfect day spent checking out the local produce and products available at the fair.

The Blues and Berries community fair is currently showcasing local produce, offering free tours of the Costa farm and includes a range of activities and entertainment.

Bring a picnic rug, chair, the family or your dog and head on down for a fun day.