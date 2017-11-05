News

A day of blues and berries

Blues and Berries.
Blues and Berries. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
by

HAVE you been down to the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve to check out the first Blues and Berries festival?

The warm weather and picturesque location by the ocean has made for a perfect day spent checking out the local produce and products available at the fair.

The Blues and Berries community fair is currently showcasing local produce, offering free tours of the Costa farm and includes a range of activities and entertainment.

Bring a picnic rug, chair, the family or your dog and head on down for a fun day.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate
Foreshore markets new location

Foreshore markets new location

AFTER months of setting up in a temporary location, the Harbour Markets are back with a fresh change of scenery.

Free Fuel Giveaway: Win a $500 fuel voucher

BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

How much is your car hurting your hip pocket?

Hotel group walks away from landmark resort

Novotel Pacific Bay will close its hotel on January 20.

Sovereign Investments to close Novotel Pacific Bay

Pre-Christmas bungle on the Pacific Highway

Delays on the Warrell Creek to Urunga Pacific Highway upgrade won't see it open before Christmas like originally planned four years ago.

Labor slams the Coalition over Pacific Highway project delays

Local Partners