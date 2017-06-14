A day in the life of a medical student

STUDENTS were given an insight into medical practice as they learnt skills, talked to former students and gathered information needed for their future careers.

The Rural Clinical School in Coffs Harbour held a special work experience event over two days with 29 students attending from a number of local schools.

"The goal is to show them what it's like to study medicine and to give them the incentive to go for the ATAR to study medicine,” said Karen Jackson, campus manager at the Rural Clinical School in Coffs Harbour.

The students attended information sessions where they could talk to medical students and working interns, learnt how to do the basic hands on part of medicine at skill stations, learnt about advanced and basic life support in a simulation lab and finished off the two days with a baby catching session where they learnt to deliver a baby from models in the skills lab.

Ms Jackson said over the years, students who attended the work experience program have come back through UNSW and studied medicine at the school in Coffs Harbour where they continued to work in the hospital as an intern and stay in the area to practice.