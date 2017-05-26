A day in the garden

AUTUMN is a beautiful time to get into the garden. As part of National Botanic Gardens Open Day celebrations, our local garden is throwing the gates open and inviting everyone to come and enjoy the autumn display.

Saturday May 27 workshops on local tree identification, bonsai for beginners and botanical illustration will be held from 9.30am as a lead up to the main event.

"A full day of activities is planned for Sunday, May 28 with displays and workshops, plant stalls, children's activities, guided tours and walks,” said Bronwen Fox from Friends of the Garden.

Some of the highlights include opportunities to create your own insect hotel, go on early settlers guided walks followed by billy tea and damper and learn the basics of how to make a no-dig garden.

Children can explore their creativity on the botanical chalk walk, get their hands dirty in the potting workshop or be transformed with botanical face painting.

The five-seater "people mover” will be running garden tours throughout the day and plenty of food will be available.

Stalls selling a variety of plants from carnivorous to natives, demonstrations on propagation and caring for bromeliads and orchids, as well as a working vintage farm machinery display by Rusty Iron Machinery are all part of the fun.

"We have a good range of plants for sale, all seasoned to the Coffs' climate, that will suit all types of gardeners from beginners to advanced,” Bronwen said.

"We have orchids, bromeliads, natives and sub-tropical plants to suit all budgets.”

The Friends of the Botanic Garden have been busy for months preparing this celebration of all things botanical in line with the 2017 motto of National Botanic Gardens Open Day, "Conserving Plants - Our Lives Depend On It.”

The cafe will be pumping out coffee and cake and treats all day and there will also be a barbecue. The information and gift shop at the garden's entrance will also be manned by volunteers happy to share information about the garden or joining the Friends of The Garden.