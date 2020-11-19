Chore of lawn care grows into love for Bundy bloke

MOWING the lawn was once considered to be a chore but for the owner of a new small business, lawn care has become more than a hobby.

Looking after his own lawn for more than a decade, Bundaberg local Travis Savage is full of knowledge when it comes to grass maintenance and it turns out there is actually a lot of science involved.

Lawn lover Travis Savage has turned his decade-long hobby into a successful business. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Working full-time for a family business, the mower man recently opened up The Lawn Lab as a side hustle and business has been booming ever since.

"I bought a mower and just started mowing lawns to generate an extra income, but I worked out pretty quickly that I wanted to take it that step further," Mr Savage said.

"The reason I started the business and what I really want to do is what I do to my own lawn and there was a hole in the market for that, so I provide that real level of care lawn service."

Mr Savage said while mowing dry grass and weeds was appealing, he enjoys mowing bright green grass and uses the opportunity as a bit of downtime and loves seeing the results of thicker, healthier lawns.

But it wasn't just the thrill of his favourite pastime that drew him to start his own business.

"I love it when my family is outside and the kids are playing on this great looking lawn," Mr Savage said.

"And that has really been a drive for me - I want to help do that for other families to enjoy that time too."

Bundaberg local Travis Savage said he started The Lawn Lab this year and did not anticipate he would have received the level of support that he has. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Offering a range of professional care plans to keep local lawns looking healthy, Mr Savage said his most popular services are his renovations and 12 month personalised homecare programs.

"Renovations are great because they end up saving a lot of water and basically involve dethatching the lawn by removing dead plant material which sits at the soil's surface as that essentially stops water and nutrients from getting down to the soil and root zone," Mr Savage said.

"Then I skelp the lawn down really low until it's down to the dirt, cool aerate it by punching 2.5 inch holes into the soil, remove the soil to stop compaction, add fine brown sand to level it and fill the holes and add fertiliser and wet the soil.

"We also use a special pest protection product which lasts six months and a pre-emergent to stop weeds from germinating."

But it's also the unique and eye-catching style of cut that is raising the attention of residents from around the region.

Using a cylinder lawn mower to get a nice clean cut, the lawn is left with a standout stripe effect. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Using a cylinder mower to cut the grass, Mr Savage leaves the lawn with a standout stripe effect.

"It's basically a cylinder that cuts the lawn how a pair of scissors would, so you get this nice clean cut," he said.

"Because the leaf blades are cut opposite ways, it means when the sunlight hits, it reflects the different colours and angles."

To arrange a consultation or obtain a quote, phone 0413 169 192 or click here.