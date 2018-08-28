Menu
Garbage Trucks on Message
A community of recyclers

28th Aug 2018 2:45 PM

KEEPING recycling at the front of everyones mind, a fleet of 21 trucks have been wrapped in messages reminding people how they can do their bit in the war on waste.

Coffs Harbour City Council has joined forces with Coffs Coast Waste Services to help residents reduce even more waste.

"With the fantastic response we had during Plastic Free July, it's obvious that the Coffs Harbour community wants to do all it can to reduce their footprint on the environment, so we decided to keep that message front of mind for people by putting them on our truck fleet,” Council's Waste Contracts Manager Leanne Cheal said.

"Each truck has been wrapped with a different education message on either side, essentially addressing common questions people ask about sorting their waste, along with information about the services offered at the Community Recycling Centre and some anti-littering messages.

"Coffs Coast residents are already some of the best recyclers in the state and we really want to encourage the community to keep up the good work."

For more information on the correct way to dispose of waste, visit coffscoastwaste.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

