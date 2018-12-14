Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPREADING CHEER: Donna Pike, Ange Anderson, Deb Leaney and Judy Quickeden at the botanic garden.
SPREADING CHEER: Donna Pike, Ange Anderson, Deb Leaney and Judy Quickeden at the botanic garden. Rachel Vercoe
News

A community Christmas

Rachel Vercoe
by
14th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

THERE'S no excuse to spend Christmas alone this year.

The Coffs Harbour Orphans Christmas luncheon is being held for the 12th year, providing a festive and fun day for the elderly, homeless, low income families, overseas visitors and everyone in between.

The free event will provide a Christmas lunch and refreshments, with music and entertainment.

Businesses and community members have continued to show their support for this community event through donations and sponsorship.

Orphans Christmas is now under the banner of the newly formed not-for-profit association, Coffs Harbour Community Support Low Income Homeless and Recycling Project Inc.

This group is dedicated to holding events and activities aiding the homeless and those in need.

Travel to and from the event is available from Coffs and Sawtell areas.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanical Garden.

When: Christmas day from 11am until approximately 2.30pm.

To organise transport, call 0476 198 243.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    A second chance for Woopi the turtle

    premium_icon A second chance for Woopi the turtle

    News FOUND on the brink of death, Woopi the green sea turtle was released back into the ocean surrounded by the humans who found and cared for him.

    • 14th Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    Teens charged over huge $368M meth bust

    premium_icon Teens charged over huge $368M meth bust

    Crime Drugs found in three crates containing dozens of car bonnets

    ‘A split-second decision ended her life’

    premium_icon ‘A split-second decision ended her life’

    Opinion Every day I’m reminded of the road toll, writes Louise Roberts.

    Teachers to police phone ban in classes

    premium_icon Teachers to police phone ban in classes

    Education Mobile phone ban in NSW primary schools to be enforced early.

    Local Partners