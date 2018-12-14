A community Christmas

SPREADING CHEER: Donna Pike, Ange Anderson, Deb Leaney and Judy Quickeden at the botanic garden.

THERE'S no excuse to spend Christmas alone this year.

The Coffs Harbour Orphans Christmas luncheon is being held for the 12th year, providing a festive and fun day for the elderly, homeless, low income families, overseas visitors and everyone in between.

The free event will provide a Christmas lunch and refreshments, with music and entertainment.

Businesses and community members have continued to show their support for this community event through donations and sponsorship.

Orphans Christmas is now under the banner of the newly formed not-for-profit association, Coffs Harbour Community Support Low Income Homeless and Recycling Project Inc.

This group is dedicated to holding events and activities aiding the homeless and those in need.

Travel to and from the event is available from Coffs and Sawtell areas.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanical Garden.

When: Christmas day from 11am until approximately 2.30pm.

To organise transport, call 0476 198 243.