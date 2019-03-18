A climate action campaigner

FOR THE ENVIRONMENT: Greens candidate for Coffs Harbour Jonathan Cassell with Greens MP Justin Field.

FOR THE ENVIRONMENT: Greens candidate for Coffs Harbour Jonathan Cassell with Greens MP Justin Field. TREVOR VEALE

AS A local high school teacher, I care about what sort of future we are leaving our children.

I stand with nature, for a clean economy and a fair society.

I have lived in Coffs Harbour for nearly 20 years and completed my tertiary education here at Southern Cross University.

The creation of the Great Koala National Park is my number one goal.

It will put Coffs Harbour on the map internationally and help us deal with climate change.

It has been estimated that the koala park will generate a $300m return for our region that will directly benefit retail, hospitality, hotels and many more indirectly.

It's a win-win for Coffs Harbour.

Water is our most vital resource and with creeks and rivers being compared to India, China or European rivers, we need to protect our waterways from pollution.

Greens candidate Jonathan Cassell. Trevor Veale

Farmers need fully funded extension services and I believe our agricultural sector can meet best practice standards. We also need to have confidence that the next government will build a bypass with tunnels. So far there have been plenty of promises but I am committed to building tunnels and viaducts near West Coffs reducing highway noise especially from trucks.

Being a teacher, youth unemployment at 23 per cent is a crisis that deeply concerns me.

I will donate half my salary to implement a youth employment program to give our Coffs youth a boost.

This salary sacrifice will give $200,000 back to our youth over three years.

The NSW Greens take climate change seriously and will transition one million households to renewable energy by 2030 with a $1.25billion investment.

I will represent everyday community values in parliament and hold the major parties to account.

Together we can create a fairer and cleaner future for all.