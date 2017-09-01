A city centre on the rise

OPPORTUNITIES to attract investment and the goal of making the CBD a vibrant community hub are behind a review of the heights, types of buildings and their settings that we may see in the city centre in the future.

With an era of major development underway in the city centre, Coffs Harbour City Council is consulting the community on the CBD's future.

It comes after Gowings Brothers won approval to construct a $20.1 million high rise hotel on top of Coffs Central over the next 18 months.

"The new hotel development in the CBD highlighted the fact that some of the key current development controls in the city centre don't always support the future potential growth, competitiveness and vibrancy of Coffs Harbour,” the Council's Director of Sustainable Communities Chris Chapman said.

"What we're asking people to consider in this study are ways to change those controls in such a way that we can attract investment in the CBD, while at the same time create a vibrant place for people to shop, work, live, visit and access services in Coffs Harbour.

"The input of stakeholders, including businesses and residents, at this early stage is vitally important.”

Coffs Harbour City Council is undertaking a review of opportunities and building heights in the city centre. Two public forums will be held this month to gauge community feedback. Aero MetreX

A comprehensive website that includes 3D video modelling of the CBD, an interactive map, a feedback section, relevant documents and photographs has been created for people to learn more about the study and to leave any feedback.

The website can be found at http://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/cbd1

Two workshops are also available so that anyone interested can come along to comment on the study and discuss options with the project team. These will be held on:

Monday, September 18 from 6pm-8 pm. Vista lounge, Coffs C.ex Club.

Tuesday, September 19 from 10am-12 noon. Vista lounge, Coffs C.ex Club.

The Coffs Harbour city centre. CHCC

To register for either of the two workshops, or to find out more, go to http://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/cbd1

The outcomes of the study will help the council understand whether changes are needed to the current planning controls for the CBD and what these changes might be.

Initial feedback on the review is welcome until September 15.

Following the workshops, a report with draft recommendations is expected to go to Council by the end of the year and the information will be placed on public exhibition for further input in February/March 2018.

A final report is due to be submitted to Council for consideration in April/May 2018.

If adopted, a Planning Proposal will then be sent to the NSW Government so that any changes can be made to the relevant planning controls.