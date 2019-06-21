Menu
Celebrate the winter solstice with a family fun day.
Celebrate the winter solstice with a family fun day.
A change in daylight

Rachel Vercoe
by
21st Jun 2019 4:00 AM
THE days have been short and you might feel like by the time you leave work, the sun has already set.

But you can let out a sigh of relief as the shortest day of the year will be tomorrow and the days will only get longer from here on in.

Saturday marks the shortest day of the year, also known as Winter Solstice, with the sun rising at 6.43am and setting at 4.55pm.

To celebrate, Boambee East Community Centre are hosting a free Winter Solstice Festival on Saturday, June 29.

"The pinnacle of the event is a lantern parade just after dusk, followed by a large bonfire. It is the only approved bonfire on the Coffs Coast,” Winter Solstice Festival coordinator, Anthea Flowers said.

The event has been running for three years with over 1200 people in attendance last year.

"This year we are holding our breath as we know the festival has gained a substantial following and will be even bigger this year.

A variety of entertainment will be held throughout the event from Celtic, bush, ballad and pipe bands, belly dancers, highland dancers, face painting, workshops, medieval re-enactors, magicians and old fashioned children's games. There will also be food stalls on the night.

"This is an event for the whole community but particularly free fun for families,” Anthea said.

The Winter Solstice Festival will be held at Boambee East Community Centre of Saturday, June 29 from 2pm to 8pm. The bonfire will start after dusk.

