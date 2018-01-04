Menu
A chance to own the Diggers Beach lifestyle

Life doesn't get much better than this.
Melissa Martin
THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the perfect summer abode at Diggers Beach this week.

This four-bedroom home at 6 Timbertops Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Nolan Partners selling agent Craig Gardner said the lifestyle on offer is one to be envied.

"The home is in one of Coffs Harbour's premier beachside estates, only metres to pristine beaches, resorts and coastal walks. The privacy afforded by backing onto a littoral rainforest reserve provides both privacy and tranquillity.”

Set on a single level, the spacious and light-filled home is a testament to modern beachside living. Multiple indoor and outdoor living areas flow in an open plan to create an easy lifestyle with room for everyone, plus an 11-metre pool just perfect for lazy summer days.

The four bedrooms are generous, including the master suite is king sized and features a luxury ensuite.

The double garage features drive-through access at the rear, perfect for storing a trailer or camper.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to live in what has always been considered Coffs Harbour's finest beachside location; the home provides easy living options with entertaining and relaxation the prime consideration in the layout, all centred around the sparkling inground pool, just sit back and enjoy.”

