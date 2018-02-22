Menu
Login
DREAM HOME: This Clarence Crescent home is being sold by expressions of interest.
DREAM HOME: This Clarence Crescent home is being sold by expressions of interest. Rachel Vercoe
Property

A chance to own one of the best views on the Coffs Coast

Melissa Martin
by
22nd Feb 2018 6:00 AM

THE Real Estate Property Guide team took in the spectacular views from one of Coffs Harbour's most exclusive addresses this week.

This five-bedroom residence at 11 Clarence Cres, Diggers Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Harcourts Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Shane Hessenberger said this commanding home, in a tightly held street, poses a rare opportunity.

"The elevation of the home on the high side of Clarence Crescent and the north-east aspect provide some of the best ocean and beach views you will get on the Coffs Coast.

"It's a property that provides the owners daily respite and a mindset that you feel like you are holidays every day.”

The home has a resort-style pool and spa deck which maintains privacy while also taking in the ocean view.

Set over two levels, there are formal and casual living and dining areas upstairs which flow to the ocean-view entertaining deck. Also on this level is a bathroom and two bedrooms including the master with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

Downstairs are three more bedrooms, the third bathroom, huge rumpus room and double garage.

Shane said the location provides an unparalleled coastal lifestyle.

"You're just a few minutes to the beach, shopping at Park Beach Plaza, and cocktails by the beach at the resorts, while being able to capture elevated hinterland and ocean views.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.

coffs coast diggers beach harcourts coffs harbour real estate real estate property guide shane hessenberger
Coffs Coast Advocate
Footpath rules changed to add to village ambiance

Footpath rules changed to add to village ambiance

News Adding colour and character to the business areas of Urunga, Bellingen and Dorrigo is the aim of changed planning controls applying to foothpath space

'Supernan' jumps from plane for landmark birthday

'Supernan' jumps from plane for landmark birthday

Community It was absolutely fantastic, I wanted to do it again

New festival to show off new breed of local music talent

New festival to show off new breed of local music talent

News New music festival billed for Coffs Harbour

Search for missing Queensland swimmer suspended

Search for missing Queensland swimmer suspended

News Emergency services have not been able to find the missing swimmer

Local Partners