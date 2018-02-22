A chance to own one of the best views on the Coffs Coast

DREAM HOME: This Clarence Crescent home is being sold by expressions of interest.

DREAM HOME: This Clarence Crescent home is being sold by expressions of interest. Rachel Vercoe

THE Real Estate Property Guide team took in the spectacular views from one of Coffs Harbour's most exclusive addresses this week.

This five-bedroom residence at 11 Clarence Cres, Diggers Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Harcourts Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Shane Hessenberger said this commanding home, in a tightly held street, poses a rare opportunity.

"The elevation of the home on the high side of Clarence Crescent and the north-east aspect provide some of the best ocean and beach views you will get on the Coffs Coast.

"It's a property that provides the owners daily respite and a mindset that you feel like you are holidays every day.”

The home has a resort-style pool and spa deck which maintains privacy while also taking in the ocean view.

Set over two levels, there are formal and casual living and dining areas upstairs which flow to the ocean-view entertaining deck. Also on this level is a bathroom and two bedrooms including the master with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

Downstairs are three more bedrooms, the third bathroom, huge rumpus room and double garage.

Shane said the location provides an unparalleled coastal lifestyle.

"You're just a few minutes to the beach, shopping at Park Beach Plaza, and cocktails by the beach at the resorts, while being able to capture elevated hinterland and ocean views.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.