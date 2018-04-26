A chance to own a home rich in history

COUNTRY ESCAPE: This rural property at Upper Orara is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were at one of the Orara Valley's oldest homes this week.

This beautifully renovated and extended century-old four-bedroom home at 356 North Island Loop Rd, Upper Orara will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

First National selling agent David Small said the love and care put into the renovation of the home must be seen to be fully appreciated.

"The original section of the home retains the style of the early 1900's with fireplaces in the bedrooms and 12 foot ceilings. The exterior weatherboards and floorboards were milled from local hardwoods, and local timber has been used to craft the intricately moulded window and door frames and some of the fittings.

"Blending the old homestead to the newer addition has been well done; the stonework adds to the home's grand old-world appearance. and the floor-plan suits our modern lifestyle."

The homestead sits on a rise overlooking the property's 45 hectares of gently sloping paddocks and fertile river flats and one kilometre of Orara River frontage.

The renovation and extension of the home has provided a floorplan that incorporates four bedrooms, a home office, two bathrooms, two living areas, a separate dining area and kitchen. There is also a fabulous in-ground pool in the back yard.

"Families will appreciate the space, privacy and active outdoor lifestyle country living will provide. The property is suited to keeping a few and the State Forest down the road for trail riding and biking."

