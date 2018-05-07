A chance to buy in tightly held Emerald Beach

CARDOW & PARTNERS SELLING AGENTS NICOLE CARDOW AND MEL SCHOTHORST'S Property Pick of the Week is this Emerald Beach home.

Nicole and Mel, tell us about this home:

A property like this is rare to come on the market in Emerald, we are excited to allow everyone the opportunity to view.

It's only a short walk to the shops, beach and everything this beautiful coastal town has to offer. With three bedrooms and a study as an option for the fourth bedroom, space is not the issue here.

The light filled kitchen includes a large pantry, gas stove and loads of other storage space, its generous size and functional design suit the open plan

What is your favourite feature of the home?

We love the open plan living, dining and kitchen, there is so much room for the whole family or to entertain all your guests. It also extends onto the balcony, from here you can view the pool which itself is a whole other feature, but you can really appreciate the rural aspect and peace and quiet.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This property will suit just about anyone, but a family looking to just move straight in needs to jump at this opportunity. The garage has larger than normal remote control doors so the working father can drive the Ute straight in with the ladders and all tools on top - or the surfboards on the weekend.

EMERALD BEACH

40 Bluff Road

4 bed, 2 bath, 5 car

PRICE: $849,000

INSPECT: Saturday May 12, 10-10.30am

CONTACT: Cardow & Partners Woolgoolga, Nicole Cardow 0414 584 592 or Mel Schothorst 0438 484 828