A centrepiece of sports tourism

WHAT an enthralling few weeks it has been for the Coffs Coast and our burgeoning sports-tourism opportunities.

For our city to further flourish moving forward, perhaps we need to embrace whole-heartedly a new era, with a shift away from simply "tourism" related focus (and activity/promotion) to a multi-faceted "sports-tourism" focus where competitors, officials, support staff, and of course families are delighted with what the Coffs Coast presents them with, all with a view to see them return at a later date.

What a line-up of incredible local, national, and international talent we have been fortunate enough to witness in the past weeks.

Celine Boutier plays her approach shot on the dogleg 15th hole during the third round of the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort. Brad Greenshields

Bonville Golf Resort hosted the Australian Ladies Classic, a round of the Ladies European Tour, where players from 32 countries called the Coffs Coast home for a week, closely followed by Coffs Harbour Golf Club hosting the Women's NSW Open.

Entry to the events were free and those who went out to support saw the likes of Dame Laura Davies, Kristina Kim, and of course our home-grown champions.

The Coffs Coast was gloriously telecast across FOX Sports to 65 countries.

Laura Davies plays her approach shot to the 3rd green during the second round of the Women's NSW Open played at Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Golf NSW Ladies European Tour 2 March 2018 Brad Greenshields

We have also played hosts to NSW Junior State Oztag (which coincidentally brought 315 teams, 5,000 players, 20,000 visitors and an estimated $15million in economic benefit across all Oztag sanctioned events.

Accommodation was in such demand that families needed to commute from Grafton through to Nambucca Heads to the event.

The standard of play produced by young Oztag players on finals day of the NSW Junior State Cup at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields was outstanding. Brad Greenshields

The National Touch League descended in March with 123 teams.

Of course none of this would be possible if it wasn't for the incredible facilities on offer from Coffs Harbour City Council, and the teams that work tirelessly to curate the grounds, and secure the events. Stand up and take a bow.

Having said that here are just some of the outstanding International, National, and State events that will swell the Coffs Coast population and businesses bottom-lines in coming months, and what a line-up it is.

2018 NSW Senior Oztag Championships March 23-25

Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims April 8

National Touch State of Origin June 29

Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls July 16-20

FFA National Youth Championships for Boys September 24-28

AFL Masters National Carnival September 30 - October 6

National Junior Oztag Championships October 19 -21

TAG World Cup 2018 November 1-4

World Rally Championship November 15-18

Whilst it is acknowledged that not everyone gets excited by the level of activity that these events can generate, even the unexpected traffic congestion they may temporarily create, there is no doubt that if you are passionate about our beautiful city, and creating an environment of welcoming these visitors now and into the future for the benefit of our hard working small businesses and the locals they employ, these events are critical to the Coffs Coast.

We as a community should do everything we can to make them feel welcome.