David Helfgott will return from a European Tour to perform a benefit concert in Bellingen.
A celebration with fine music

10th Apr 2018 4:00 PM

DON'T miss your chance to see the renowned international concert pianist David Heldgott during an intimate performance.

To celebrate 30 years of Sanctuary's work with refugees from all backgrounds, a Sanctuary Helfgott Anniversary concert will be held on Sunday, April 22 at the Bellingen Memorial Hall starting at 2.30pm.

Sanctuary is multi-award winning, independent registered charity beginning in Coffs Harbour in April 1988, and was set up to sponsor, welcome and assist refugees with all aspects of settlement into their new community.

David Helfgott will perform his classics and will be joined by Rosabella Stephen, trombonist, playing Rachmaninoff's Vocalize.

Syrian musician Ali Hasan, a former refugee, will perform music from his homeland on the tanbur, a classic instrument of the Middle East.

After the concert everybody will be invited to join David and Ali for fine wine and delicious food.

There will also be raffle prizes on offer.

Tickets are $65 and can be found at goo.gl/Sr9fWT

