A caution for trick or treaters

Take care when trick or treating on Halloween.

STEP out and fly right this Halloween.

This is the message police are sending to people about staying safe while on the street trick or treating.

Traffic and Highway Patrol's Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Middlemiss said this afternoon's trick or treaters should remember to travel around their suburbs safely.

"We know the kids and some big kids will be setting out for the afternoon around the same time people are starting to arrive home from work," Acting Assistant Commissioner Middlemiss said.

"Drivers need to remember to slow down in suburban areas, particularly where there are a lot of younger families who may be trick or treating.

"If you are supervising the kids while they are trick or treating this afternoon, it is important to use designated lights and crossings, where possible.

"You should make you and your group stand out by using torches and glow sticks, so drivers can see you."

Acting Assistant Commissioner Middlemiss added it is important to remember not everyone marks Halloween each year, so it is best to stick to houses with decorations on their properties.

"While we acknowledge the meaning of 'trick or treating,' ensure you respect people's decision not to participate in the festivities, as damage to properties will not be tolerated,” she said.