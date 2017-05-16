A cancer-free world is their cup of tea

WHEN Margaret Kelly was given the diagnosis of breast cancer seven years ago, she was also given a piece of paper.

"You get quite a lot of information when you're diagnosed,” Margaret said.

"Among other things I was given a pink flyer and rang the number.”

The pink flyer was the calling card of local support group Breast Cancer Buddies. This group is for anyone with a diagnosis of breast cancer and offers non-judgmental support and friendship.

"I'm originally from Victoria and didn't have anyone up here, Breast Cancer Buddies became my support network,” Margaret said.

It became more than a network for this survivor. Margaret formed firm friendships with other members and recently took over as group leader from Ruth Cooper.

The first order of business is making a pot of tea for everyone on the Coffs Coast.

"We are busy organising our annual Breast Cancer Buddies Biggest Morning Tea, as part of the national campaign to raise funds for research for the Cancer Council, and would like to see as many people as possible come along and enjoy a cuppa and cake for a donation,” she said.

As well as home-made goodies, there will be raffles and lucky door gifts.

The theme for this year is "Gather, Share and Give”, so Margaret and the group are asking you to gather your family and friends, share a cuppa and give to support the Cancer Council on May 23 from 10-11.30am at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

"Have a lovely walk through the garden then enjoy a cuppa and donate to such an important cause,” Margaret said,

Breast Cancer Buddies meet monthly, 6658 4074.