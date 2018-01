WHEN you're out and about, keep an eye out for a male brindle English staffy, Zeus who has wandered away from his home.

Zeus was last seen on his property in Valery on Thursday last week.

His owner said he never wanders away without his friend and when they do, they always come back home.

He is wearing a brown leather collar with studs, has a white chest with a small skin tag under his neck from stitches and is desexed.

If found, call Jake on 0417 042 613.