Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

A calf is entangled in a Gold Coast shark net off Greenmount Beach as an adult whale watches on
Environment

WATCH: Baby whale caught in Gold Coast shark net

by Campbell Gellie
9th Oct 2018 9:18 AM

A BABY whale caught in a shark net off one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches is now free.

The whale was spotted by an early morning walker at Greenmount Beach.

The walker then called Marine Rescue Point Danger who alerted SeaWorld's Whale Rescue.

Whale Rescue has now successfully released the whale from the shark net.

It was also reported an adult whale is also following the calf.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is on scene to assist.

baby whale calf editors picks gold coast greenmount beach

Top Stories

    Your daily fuel check

    premium_icon Your daily fuel check

    News Your guide to the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    The $1.7b difference our unis make

    premium_icon The $1.7b difference our unis make

    Politics How our local uni is helping solve the region's problems

    Which NSW landmarks should be in ‘seven wonders’ list?

    premium_icon Which NSW landmarks should be in ‘seven wonders’ list?

    Travel THREE of the state’s travel landmarks are vying for a place.

    Building heights and concrete costs on council's agenda

    premium_icon Building heights and concrete costs on council's agenda

    News Building heights and bridge components up for discussion.

    Local Partners