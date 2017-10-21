A busy time in the surf

Paddling out on the boards during the Hugo Smyth Memorial Island Classic hosted by Coffs Harbour SLSC at Park Beach.Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

PARK Beach will be a flurry of activity this weekend as Coffs Harbour SLSC hosts a couple of big events.

This afternoon will 80 competitors hit the beach and water for the Twilight All Age Craft Carnival while there'll be another 130 tomorrow morning taking part in the Hugo Smyth Memorial Classic.

The annual Classic is being held a month earlier than its traditional date but Coffs Harbour club captain Rachael Smyth said the two events so early in the season will be a benefit to everybody who competes.

"It's all about giving them some good races to start the season," Rachael said.

Today's activities start at 2pm with board, board relay, ski, ski relay, iron, open male and female taplin events for under-14s right up to masters with entries received from Port Macquarie up to the border.