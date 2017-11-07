A burning issue arises in Bellingen after harvest

A NUMBER of Bellingen Shire residents have expressed their concerns following the sixth post-clearfelling fire to burn in Tarkeeth State Forest.

A logging operation, which uses the controversial method of clearfelling, is currently under way at the forest in an issue that has left the community divided.

"Bellingen Shire prides itself as clean, green and sustainable. With the air once again noxious with fumes and fine smoke particles that make residents ill, perhaps now is the time for Council to make urgent representations to Forestry Corporation to abandon the use of fire as a means of post-logging waste disposal," resident Paul Hemphill said.

On the other hand, Forestry Corporation said they have conducted environmental assessments prior to the operation, and the site will be harvested over several years and replanted.

Today's online controversy comes with news that Australia has just produced a record timber harvest.

The latest Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences report found the nation's forestry sector is continuing to enjoy some of the best conditions in its history.

ABARES Executive Director Steve Hatfield-Dodds said the report - Australian forest and wood products statistics: March and June quarters 2017 - showed the national industry is now in its fourth consecutive year of growth.

"In 2016−17, the volume of logs harvested is estimated to have reached record levels, increasing 9 per cent on the year prior, to nearly 33 million cubic metres," Dr Hatfield-Dodds said.

"The value of total logs harvested was up nearly 12 per cent to $2.5 billion, reflecting increased estimated softwood log prices and softer hardwood log prices.

"The report also revealed a softening domestic demand for wood products, with a 6.1 per cent decrease in dwelling commencements compared to the previous year.

He said exports of Australian wood products are higher than ever, reaching a record $3.4 billion on the back of strong demand for roundwood, newsprint and miscellaneous forest products exports.

"This means Australia's trade deficit in wood products is now under $2 billion - its lowest level in six years," Dr Hatfield-Dobbs said.

"The report finds the Chinese market accounted for the majority of total wood product export growth in 2016−17.

"In fact, nearly half of Australia's wood product exports in 2016−17 went to China, a market worth over $1.6 billion."