Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are still investigation the cause of the crash. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Police are still investigation the cause of the crash. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Breaking

Woman dies in horror train accident, long delays

by Antonia O’Flaherty
26th Feb 2019 8:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died after being struck by a train near Lindum Station.

Emergency services are still at the scene of the incident, and a QAS spokesman said the incident appeared to be an accident.

Acting Senior Sergeant Ian Smith said an elderly female was crossing the railway line and when she was struck by a express train.

 

A woman had died after being struck by a train at Lindum Station. Picture: AAP/David Clark
A woman had died after being struck by a train at Lindum Station. Picture: AAP/David Clark

 

He said it appeared she had some kind of stroller that possibly got stuck in the tracks, however police were still investigating.

He said police had identified the woman but not yet contacted her next of kin.

They are expecting several hours of delays to the train lines.

The Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating but police believe she was just trying to cross the lines.

"(The driver) is understandably shaken but seems okay. There's nothing the driver could have done to avoid the situation," Sgt Smith said.

Police have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Trains have been suspended in both directions between Manly and Murrarie Stations due to the incident.

Translink says commuters can expect long delays.

brisbane editors picks emergency train accident

Top Stories

    Border security over the Coffs bypass funding

    premium_icon Border security over the Coffs bypass funding

    News Federal Parliament has heard funding for the Coffs bypass could be under 'serious threat'

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:00 PM
    Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    premium_icon Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    News Are youth and over 55s unemployment major issues for you?

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Community The plaque reads: 'In loving memory of our Nigel Tilley.'

    School bullies are not just kids, group claims

    premium_icon School bullies are not just kids, group claims

    News Group claims abuse is rife among the state's teachers.