A bright tribute to suicide victim

Fluro Friday tribute to local girl Shiama, who died from suicide.

Rachel Vercoe

THROUGH good times and bad times, the crew at Fluro Friday are there for it all with love, support and positive encouragement.

Yesterday morning, around 50 people of all ages gathered on Woolgoolga Main Beach to create a sand mandala in memory of local girl Shiama, a life lost too young.

Family, friends and people from the community gathered to draw the mandala and decorate it with place flowers, leaves and seaweed.

Fluro Friday is an initiative founded by the OneWave non-profit organisation in Sydney, which aims to raise awareness and support people suffering from mental health issues.

Everyone is invited to join in the morning activities every Friday at 6.30am on Woolgoolga Main Beach.