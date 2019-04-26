Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fluro Friday tribute to local girl Shiama, who died from suicide.
Fluro Friday tribute to local girl Shiama, who died from suicide. Rachel Vercoe
News

A bright tribute to suicide victim

Rachel Vercoe
by
26th Apr 2019 10:30 AM

THROUGH good times and bad times, the crew at Fluro Friday are there for it all with love, support and positive encouragement.

Yesterday morning, around 50 people of all ages gathered on Woolgoolga Main Beach to create a sand mandala in memory of local girl Shiama, a life lost too young.

Family, friends and people from the community gathered to draw the mandala and decorate it with place flowers, leaves and seaweed.

Fluro Friday is an initiative founded by the OneWave non-profit organisation in Sydney, which aims to raise awareness and support people suffering from mental health issues.

Everyone is invited to join in the morning activities every Friday at 6.30am on Woolgoolga Main Beach.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Catch of the week

    premium_icon Catch of the week

    News CALM seas and the hope of catching a fish lured locals and visitors to the water over the Easter weekend.

    • 26th Apr 2019 11:15 AM
    Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    premium_icon Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    News Independent all the way is how Rob Oakeshott has framed his campaign

    Detectives launch fresh appeal into double fatality

    premium_icon Detectives launch fresh appeal into double fatality

    News Truck occupants may have information on fatal crash.

    Look out there are goats on the bridge

    premium_icon Look out there are goats on the bridge

    News Strange sighting for southbound drivers.