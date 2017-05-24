26°
News

A bright message for young women

Rachel Vercoe
| 24th May 2017 6:00 AM
Olivia Bell painted by Wendy Fantasia for the So Brave Project.
Olivia Bell painted by Wendy Fantasia for the So Brave Project. Jay Black Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EIGHT hours of patience and detail went into creating a body painted with expertise to raise awareness for a cause effecting many women today.

The So Brave project works with survivors, a body artist, photographer and other creative types to create a fund-raiser Calendar featuring 12 young women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 40.

Dr Olivia Bell from Bellingen spent eight hours being turned into a painted masterpiece before heading to the Promised Lands for a photo session.

Dr Bell was first diagnosed with breast cancer after it was picked up by an MRI when she was 37.

At the age of 39, she under went a bilateral mastectomy.

"It was still at a very early stage and that put me in the best prognosis group,” she said.

"For me, connecting with so brave is an opportunity to raise awareness to doctors, families and young women to do this self examination.

"You feel very vulnerable and exposed but as the paint goes on it feels like a body suit.

"The vulnerability I felt was nothing like I felt when going in for a mastectomy, so it put it into perspective.

Dr Bell will feature as one of the 12 young women from regional Australia in the 2018 calendar.

Money raised from the sales goes to supporting the McGrath Foundation and breast cancer research.

Coffs Coast Advocate
A bright message for young women

A bright message for young women

EIGHT hours of patience and detail went into creating a body painted with expertise to raise awareness for a cause effecting many women today.

Developers, there's a need for aged care in Coffs

An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into residential living

Police launch investigation into suspicious fire

Bonville and Boambee RFS crews respond to fire in North Bonville Rd.

Police have launched an investigation into a fire at Bonville

Local Partners

Five ways to raise money-smart kids

TEACHING your kids to be smart with money might be one of the best investments you ever make.

'Honk to stop Adani': Protesters gather on hwy

Protesters stopped traffic today in the Coffs City Centre.

Community support for anti coal mine protest undeniable.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Investment, Retirement or First Home

1/66 Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Apartment 2 1 1 $295,000-$315...

Whether you are looking for your first home, retirement home or an investment, this neat and tidy apartment is sure to impress. Located conveniently in a popular...

Town and Country Living, North Facing Coastal Views

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 4 $785,000

Experience the open spaces with low maintenance of this unique the north facing, Sunny, cleared approx. 4 acres with rolling hills and coastal views. Complete...

Stunning Home In Private Location

15 Carabeen Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 3 3 $749,000

What an eye catcher is this gorgeous near new home. Imposing and private from the street, the smart contrast of dark brick and weather board gives no hint of the...

Home with Commercial Interest at Sapphire Beach!

4 Headland Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 1 $610,000

If this is not the best opportunity for a chance to grasp a piece of beach paradises in one of the most sort after areas, north of Coffs harbour? The famous...

Superbly Appointed Golf and Beach Home

7 Outrigger Place, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $745,000

What a fantastic opportunity to find a quality built home which is still under builder's warranty that has all the true appointed quality's. With polished...

The View is Amazing

14 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

Sitting at the top end of a quiet cul - de -sac and enjoying terrific panoramic ocean and hinterland views is this solidly built brick home.The entertaining decks...

Looking For A Seachange

8/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $169,000

Balance living and lifestyle in a secure residental park, this low maintenance 3 bedroom cabin situated in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines at Woolgoolga is set amongst...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into residential living

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!