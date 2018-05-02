A breath of fresh air from donation

THE generosity of the community has kept hungry mouths fed on the Coffs Coast for the last 28 years through the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen.

After hearing about the work of the soup kitchen, four local business men, unknown to the volunteers at the kitchen came together recently and offered to pay for the cost of air conditioning in the soup kitchens' dining room.

"The kitchen itself has been air conditioned when a full professional kitchen was installed some 20 years ago, but the dining room remained open to the elements. Coolish in the depths of winter and uncomfortably hot at the height of summer,” Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen committee chairman Phil Crofts said.

The donors wanted to offer something to improve conditions for diners and volunteers.

"We were amazed when first advised of the offer, and even found it a little surreal when the air conditioning was actually installed, and we had still not even met the donors.

"We are grateful for every kind donation that comes our way, be it small or big, because all donations help us in some way.

"This particular donation is especially encouraging, as it improves the amenity of the space where our volunteers and diners come together.”

The soup kitchen will celebrate 28 years of operation on Sunday, July 1 and hold the annual thanksgiving service.