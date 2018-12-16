A booky Christmas

The summer holiday reading list may be a relic of a recently deceased age, but it's a tradition that should be resurrected.

Folks, this summer I'm going to indulge in a pastime I haven't enjoyed since I was a teenager; ploughing through a pile of paperbacks during the holidays.

That, and baiting one of my old, loud, drunk, racist, politically incorrect uncles during Christmas lunch.

Anyway, the reading list was inspired by a recent chat with a schoolteacher friend who told me the names of the novels she was taking with her to read during the next five weeks of holidays. I was surprised at how jealous I suddenly was of her.

Her reading list that is; as much as I'd like to have a five-week break I wouldn't be a teacher for all the old National Geographics in an op shop.

I actually felt the same twinge of envy each year when Barack Obama revealed his annual summer holiday reading list. Plus, I'm sure the President's seal of approval helped those authors' book sales tremendously.

Now, my teacher friend, and Barack O, might not actually finish all the books they take away with them on holidays, but, like my plan to journal daily, meditate and lose 10kg, it's a work in progress.

You can't rush these things.

And that's the point. The goal isn't to blast through your books, ticking each one off your things-to-do list. The point is to enjoy the simple delight of reading, relaxing and pondering.

So, even though I won't be on holidays during the Christmas break, I've begun stacking a small pile of books beside my bed to read during whatever time I do get off over the festive season.

Unfortunately, to Long Suffering Wife's annoyance, I've stacked them on top of the large pile of books I've meaning to get around to reading all year.