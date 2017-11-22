Menu
A book with purpose

Author Jas Rawlinson (second from left) with contributors Natalie, Nicole Gibson and Sonia Anderson.
Wendy Andrews
FORMER Coffs Coast local, Jas Rawlinson has just released a suicide prevention memoir book titled, Reasons To Live One More Day, Every Day.

It features 10 inspirational stories from everyday Australians who have battled depression, suicide, and extreme adversities, the book aims to show it is not only possible to make it through tough times, but to live a life filled with purpose, passion, and joy.　

Reasons To Live One More Day, Every Day includes a range of voices from Australians of differing races and sexualities, including a chapter from Coffs Harbour local, Michael Crossland, who is an inspirational speaker and survivor of childhood cancer.　

Featuring mental health resources from Lifeline, along with personal memoirs from Australians who have battled everything from childhood cancer and PTSD, to debilitating disabilities, eating disorders, the death of a child, and more, Ms Rawlinson says it is her hope that every person reading can relate to at least one story.

All welcome to local book launch November 29 with author and guest, Michael Crossland, at Christian Community Primary School Library, Curacoa St, Coffs Harbour.

RSVP or for more details, head to the Facebook Event page or email jrawlinson.creative@gmail.com

Coffs Coast Advocate
