23°
News

A readers list: the must read books of 2017

22nd May 2017 4:30 AM
The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.
The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

REMEMBER a decade ago when the rise of e-books threatened the future of book publishers.

We'll book lovers fear not, it seems humans as tactile creatures want to grip, feel and handle an intriguing, informative and entertaining read.

A global swing away from e-book sales is being widely touted across the internet.

So we thought we'd share this with you, the 2017 Civica Libraries Index showing the most borrowed Australian fiction book from May 2016 to April 2017.

If you love a good book here's a list to tick off this year.

Civica, provider of Australia's leading library system, Spydus, partnering with the Australian Library and Information Association are announcing the findings to coincide with Library and Information Week (May 22-28).

Topping the list of most borrowed Australian books was 'Rain Music' by Di Morrissey, which is inspired by her adventures in far north Queensland and tells the story of two siblings who are struggling with a family tragedy that has set them on opposite paths.

'Spirits of the Ghan' by Judy Nunn, a period story set during the construction of the Ghan railway, explores family dynamics and cultural collision and 'Truly Madly Guilty' by Liane Moriarty, which examines marriage, sex, parenthood and friendship peaked at number two and three respectively on the most borrowed Australian fiction books list.

Other high profile Australian authors on the list include popular children's author, Andy Griffiths, who had three books featured on this year's most borrowed Australian books index. Liane Moriarty, whose recent book, 'Big Little Lies' has been adapted into a television series, also features three times on the list. Hollywood actresses, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have already optioned for the film rights of Liane's latest novel, 'Truly Madly Guilty', published in 2016.

"We've always loved stories about ourselves. Tales that explore our heritage and identity - addressing what it means to be an Australian - continue to resonate with readers," said Sue McKerracher, Chief Executive Officer of ALIA.

"We're also known for producing unique stories that examine topics such as complex family relationships and it's great to see that Australian writing is also having greater appeal globally as well, with quite a few novels on the list, such as 'The Light Between The Oceans' and 'The Dressmaker' enjoying extended success via international film and TV adaptations," said Ms McKerracher.

 

Index highlights

Most borrowed

According to the 2017 Civica Libraries Index, novels within the crime, thriller and mystery genres

dominated the list of most borrowed library books in Australia, continuing on from last year's trend.

This genre made up three quarters of the list.

Lee Child's 'Make Me', published in 2015 and part of the Jack Reacher series of novels, topped the

ranking of most borrowed books in Australia. This was followed by Paula Hawkins' 'Girl On The

Train', which was last year's number one and has no doubt remained a popular reading choice due

to its film adaptation being released at the end of 2016.

Other major crime and thriller author to hit the top 20 list of most borrowed included James

Patterson, David Baldacci and Michael Connelly.

 

Non fiction

Lifestyle books and special interest topics were a favourite amongst non-fiction borrowers this year.

Japanese de-cluttering guru, Marie Kondo proved highly popular this year, with two of her books on

household organisation featuring second and tenth on the list.

 

Biography

Popular Australian comedienne, Magda Szubanski's autobiography, 'Reckoning' topped the list of

most borrowed biography books. Szubanski's memoir, which explores her family history, in

particular the life of her father who was an assassin in the Polish resistance during World War II, also

topped the most borrowed non-fiction list and reached 17th on the list of most borrowed books. It

was the only book written by an Australian to reach the top 20.

 

Young adults(13-18)

Teen fiction author favourite, John Green topped the most borrowed books amongst young adults

list, with his novels, 'The Fault In Our Stars' and 'Paper Towns' taking out first and second place

respectively, while his debut novel, 'Looking For Alaska' reached ninth place.

 

Children(0-12)

The 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book series by Jeff Kinney and popular Aussie children's book author,

Andy Griffiths' Storey book series battled it out on the list of most borrowed junior fiction, with 'The

65 Storey Treehouse' coming first on the list, just ahead of 'The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever'.

 

CIVICA 2017 Libraries Index

Most borrowed books of 2017

Rank Title Author Genre

1 Make Me (2015) Lee Child Crime, thriller, mystery

2 The Girl On The Train (2015) Paula Hawkins Crime, thriller, mystery

3 Personal (2014) Lee Child Crime, thriller, mystery

4 The Crossing Michael Connelly Crime, thriller, mystery

5 Rogue Lawyer (2015) John Grisham Crime, thriller, mystery

6 15th Affair (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

7 The Last Mile (2016) David Baldacci Crime, thriller, mystery

8 Private Paris (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

9 The Obsession (2016) Nora Roberts Crime, thriller, mystery

10 Memory Man (2015) David Baldacci Crime, thriller, mystery

11 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2014) Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

12 Cometh The Hour (2016) Jeffrey Archer Crime, thriller, mystery

13 The 65 Storey Treehouse (2015) Andy Griffiths Children's fiction

14 NYPD Red 4 (2016) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

15 Alert (2015) James Patterson Crime, thriller, mystery

16 The Burning Room (2014) Michael Connelly Crime, thriller, mystery

17 Reckoning: A Memoir (2015) Magda Szubanski Biography

18 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever (2011)

Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

19 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck (2013) Jeff Kinney Children's fiction

20 Never Go Back (2013) Lee Child Crime, thriller,

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  2017 civica libraries index australian libraries books most borrowed most read survey

Pacific Highway traffic on the Coffs Coast to face delays

Pacific Highway traffic on the Coffs Coast to face delays

Roads and Maritime Services urges motorists to make note of these dates when making travel arrangements.

A readers list: the must read books of 2017

The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.

The most sought after books on the shelves this year

A salute to coffee on the Coffs Coast

There's no shortage of choice in Coffs Harbour for those searching for a great coffee.

Advocate's Facebook followers nominate their favourite coffee.

Axemen take wrong options but still get the points

Orara Valley Axemen five-eighth Riley Davey makes a break against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Inexperience nearly cost Orara Valley dearly against Woolgoolga.

Local Partners

Make your cuppa count

One Australian is diagnosed with cancer approximately every 5 minutes: the length of an average tea break.

Vital lessons from world's best

POOL FUN: Now settling in Woolgoolga, Andrea Rudd has opened the Rudd Family Swim School at MNC Physio's indoor heated pool.

Daughter of renowned swimming teacher opens school in Woolgoolga.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Birds of Tokyo 'can't wait' for Ipswich gig

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Rachael ready for her knockout Voice performance

DREAM COME TRUE: Grafton singer Rachael Noakes will compete in the knockout round of The Voice tonight.

Rachael in Deltas 'family'

Music legend Seal helps Ipswich star shine on The Voice

KNOCKOUT ROUND: Ipswich singer Arthur Bristowe will perform again on The Voice tonight.

ARTHUR Bristowe is ready to embrace his inner soul man tonight.

A readers list: the must read books of 2017

The most borrowed books over the past 12-months in Australian libraries.

The most sought after books on the shelves this year

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Listen to the Sounds of the Surf...

2/35 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located only a short 90 metre walk to the beach at Korora Bay, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit provides a great location to own an investment property, or even...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Architectural Masterpiece on 40 Acres...

177 Mastons Road, Karangi 2450

House 5 2 2 Auction

Architecturally designed by Schimminger Architects and built by Bienefelt Dolan, names synonymous with quality and ingenuity, this home showcases stunning features...

Wow... Stunning home, perfect location...

13 Dyer Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $549,000

Amazing spacious home has everything you need. Walking through the grand entrance upstairs you have three large bedrooms, ceiling fans, two have built-in robes...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Seabreeze Pl, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

Almost New Home in Family Friendly Neighbourhood...

15 Safrano Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Auction

A striking façade will welcome you into this this modern home offering a very versatile floor plan with 3 distinct living areas, great for families or those who...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 POA

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Charm and Character on 2.4 Acres...

30 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 3 2 3 $545,000

Oozing charm and character and encompassing spectacular valley views from your elevated position this home will offer the new buyer immense potential to create...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!