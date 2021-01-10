A bomber, syringe bandit and deadly flood: 1996 flashback

From the Advocate archives in 1996: A bomb destroyed the Department of Community Services building in Duke Street.

A bomber, syringe bandit and a deadly flood made headlines in the Coffs Coast Advocate in 1996.

A syringe bandit struck fear into business owners in a series of hold-ups.

The man would use a blood-filled syringe to threaten his victims.

In the same year, a homemade bomb blew apart the Department of Community Services office in Duke Street.

Times have changed and we're doing it differently now, but the Coffs Coast Advocate has been telling the news of the area for more than 100 years.

1996 was also the year of a deadly flood. One woman was killed, caravans were wrecked, shops and houses flooded and millions of dollars in damage caused by a deadly torrent that smashed through the centre of Coffs Harbour on the evening of Saturday November 26.

The flood was caused by a downpour that occurred after a number of weather variables combined.

As the floodwaters swept through the city Alannah Amanda, 53, was washed away at the Coffs Village Caravan Park and her body was found at Park Beach some hours later.

The city was declared a disaster zone and took days and weeks to get back to its feet.

Also in 1996:

- Mayor Cr John Smith came under attack for $87,000 of renovations to his office at the same time as ratepayers were being asked to pay an eight per cent rate rise.

-Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce called a public meeting to address the problems caused by worsening crime in the city centre. The move was prompted by two violent attacks, one an assault on two men and a woman and the second when a young couple was bashed and robbed.