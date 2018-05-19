Menu
A Boeing 737 passenger plane has reportedly crashed on takeoff in Havana. Picture: Supplied
Breaking

Passenger plane crashes in Cuba

by Staff writers
19th May 2018 3:30 AM

A BOEING 737 passenger plane has reportedly crashed after takeoff from Havana, Cuba.

CBS is reporting it appears to be an internal flight operated by the state airline Cubana.

The plane reportedly took off from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana with 104 passengers.

State television and websites said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin and crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

More to come

