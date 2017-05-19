A bit of shoosh on sidelines

A PIECE of advice for parents watching junior sport this weekend - be quiet.

This weekend marks the end of Shoosh for Kids Week, an initiative designed to promote positive sideline behaviour at junior sport.

The rules for the sidelines this weekend are simple:

If your comment is negative, then SHOOSH!

If your comment is directed at a player, then SHOOSH!

If you comment is directed at a referee or match official, then SHOOSH!

Reward good play by both teams with applause; if you can't then SHOOSH!

Show respect to players and game officials. Remember it's their game.

Office of Sport Chief Executive Matt Miller said the Shoosh for Kids Week is about creating a positive and enjoyable environment to play sport.

"Keeping and encouraging kids participating in sport throughout their lives is essential for a healthy, well balanced community. We want to ensure that all players, officials and spectators, have a great experience when out on the field or court," Mr Miller said.