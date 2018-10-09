A big dog with a lot of love

Rudy is Pet of the week.

Rudy is Pet of the week. Contributed

HE'S come a long way since arriving at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and is now ready to find his forever family.

Rudy the irish wolfhound came to the shelter in a very poor state.

He was extremely underweight and had health problems.

With the love and care from the RSPCA team, Rudy is now at a healthy weight and has undergone surgeries to fix the problems he had.

He is a gentle giant who is very social with other dogs and adores people.

With a big heart and a lot of love to give, Rudy needs someone to love him back.

A property inspection may be needed before adoption.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.

Animal ID: 425528.

To see what other pets are up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au