A big dog with a lot of love
HE'S come a long way since arriving at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and is now ready to find his forever family.
Rudy the irish wolfhound came to the shelter in a very poor state.
He was extremely underweight and had health problems.
With the love and care from the RSPCA team, Rudy is now at a healthy weight and has undergone surgeries to fix the problems he had.
He is a gentle giant who is very social with other dogs and adores people.
With a big heart and a lot of love to give, Rudy needs someone to love him back.
A property inspection may be needed before adoption.
Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.
Animal ID: 425528.
To see what other pets are up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au