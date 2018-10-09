Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rudy is Pet of the week.
Rudy is Pet of the week. Contributed
Community

A big dog with a lot of love

9th Oct 2018 11:30 AM

HE'S come a long way since arriving at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and is now ready to find his forever family.

Rudy the irish wolfhound came to the shelter in a very poor state.

He was extremely underweight and had health problems.

With the love and care from the RSPCA team, Rudy is now at a healthy weight and has undergone surgeries to fix the problems he had.

He is a gentle giant who is very social with other dogs and adores people.

With a big heart and a lot of love to give, Rudy needs someone to love him back.

A property inspection may be needed before adoption.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.

Animal ID: 425528.

To see what other pets are up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Possible disruption to domestic waste collection services

    Possible disruption to domestic waste collection services

    News It may not happen overnight but it will happen. Leave your bin on the kerb.

    • 9th Oct 2018 11:46 AM
    Parliament to debate boat ramp petition

    premium_icon Parliament to debate boat ramp petition

    News The latest developments on the boat ramp.

    • 9th Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Your daily fuel check

    premium_icon Your daily fuel check

    News Find the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast today.

    The $1.7b difference our unis make

    premium_icon The $1.7b difference our unis make

    Politics How our local uni is helping solve the region's problems

    Local Partners