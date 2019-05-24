Menu
Fluro Friday tribute to local victims of suicide.
News

A bid to support vulnerable teens

24th May 2019 5:00 AM
THE Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches community has been rocked by the recent loss of a number of youths to suicide.

In a bid to prevent further tragedy, locals are promoting the importance supporting and educating youth that there is help available.

In April, the Woolgoolga Fluro Friday group gathered at Woolgoolga Beach and created a mandala in the sand as a beautiful tribute to two young girls who passed this year.

The group dress in bright colours and meet every Friday morning at 6.30am at the beach as part of awareness campaign to promote conversation on mental health.

On Monday, the team are holding a free Suicide Support Day with the support of the Healthy Towns Initiative and the local chamber of commerce.

Inspirational speaker Craig Semple, a former police officer who was diagnosed with PTSD, will share his story at the event.

There'll be several other speakers throughout the day, as well as a session aimed at teenagers with Tammy Reid from Building Resilience.

Bookings are essential as places are limited. Book via Facebook or call/text Lisa Nichols on 0410 052 601.

To find out more visit the Fluro Friday Facebook page.

