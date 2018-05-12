A bid to save lives

THE national suicide rate for those aged 15-45 is at the highest it's been in ten years, and the need for volunteers at Lifeline is vital.

THE national suicide rate for those aged 15-45 is at the highest in 10 years, showing the role of volunteers at Lifeline is vital now more than ever.

Lifeline relies on more than 3000 volunteers nationwide to support its crisis support line, and the call centre in Coffs Harbour takes up to 15,000 calls from people across the country every year.

To make sure vulnerable Australians are receiving the support they need, Lifeline North Coast's trainer Jason D'Onofrio is putting the call out for more volunteers, with a course beginning May 23.

"Unfortunately in Australia there are eight deaths by suicide everyday. It's part of our vision at Lifeline to have an Australia free of suicide, so we're really putting the call out to the community,” Mr D'Onofrio said.

"With every death by suicide, as many as 30 attempt to end their lives, so this is really about 65,000 suicide attempts each year.

"A lot of hard work from our volunteers has made Lifeline what it is today.

"We've got just shy of 50 active crisis supporters in Coffs Harbour at the moment. We usually ask volunteers to do four or five hours a fortnight on the phones.

"The training is very thorough, and the support doesn't end there. It's Lifeline's job to continuously make sure our volunteers have the support to do what they do.”

The new intake for student volunteers involves a 10-week part-time program, consisting of two separate two-day workshops and eight four-hour classes.

"Volunteers do not need any experience, all they need is to simply care and have a willingness to learn,” Mr D'Onofrio said.

Those who are interested need to contact the Lifeline office before May 16 to secure an interview by phoning 66514093.