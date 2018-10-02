A 'better resourced' taxi service for Coffs

COFFS Harbour residents now have access to a 'better resourced' taxi service following a new partnership between Coffs Harbour Taxis and 13cabs, one of Australia's leading personal transport companies.

Residents now have access to a 24/7 contact centre and can book, track and pay for their cab ride via to 13cabs app.

"Our area is growing all the time and the need for more transport options is well and truly here, so we're excited to be partnering with the likes of 13cabs because it means we'll be able to better service the community and help get locals from A to B, wherever they need to go in town,” CEO of Coffs Taxis Cathy Watt said.

Ms Watt said despite partnering with the national company, Coffs Harbour Taxis is still dedicated to the local community.

"Our partnership with 13cabs enhances our already strong ties with the local community,” she said.

"By tapping into the resources of a national company, we're able to give people more convenient ways to book while retaining our existing workforce of local drivers who know the town like the back of their hand.

"It's a win win for the community and the economy here in Coffs.”

Coffs Harbour is the latest in a series of regional centres to partner with 13cabs following a roll out in Tamworth in July, and a number of other Victorian regional centres in the past year.

Coffs Harbour locals can access the new cab services by downloading the 13cabs app or by calling the new 24/7 call centre on 13 2227.

Founded in 1946, 13cabs manages a fleet of over 8,500 vehicles and more than 20,000 drivers.