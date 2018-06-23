A berry good start to the day

ENSURING students have access to a healthy and nutritious breakfast is the aim of Orara High School's Breakfast Club, which provides meals to around 40 students a day.

Costa, a leading Australian grower, packer and marketer of premium fresh fruit and vegetables, has thrown its support behind the program, providing fresh berries on a weekly basis for the school.

Ashley Rose, Orara High School Student Support Officer, welcomed the addition of fresh fruit to the breakfast menu.

"Breakfast is a vital meal and being able to provide fresh fruit is a great addition,” Ms Rose said.

"I've had students who have forgotten lunch come to my office and ask if there is any fruit left rather than requesting something unhealthy.

"Such a great response,” she said.

Costa Berries General Manager, David Jordan, said he was delighted to support such a valuable program.

"Berries are a highly nutritious fruit and we are pleased to be supporting the school in its efforts to provide a healthy meal to start the day for students,” Mr Jordan said.

Costa's Corindi farm grows blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and is one of the region's largest employers, with more than 2000 employees on site in peak harvest season.