A beach-side home that ticks all the boxes

This Safety Beach home is perfect for a range of buyers Contributed

LJ HOOKER WOOLGOOLGA SELLING AGENT MARK PEEL'S Property Pick of the Week is this Safety Beach home.

Mark, tell us about this home:

This much-loved quality built GJ Gardner Home in the beach /golf estate of Safety Beach features high ceilings, four spacious bedrooms, main with walk-in robe and ensuite, media room and polished timber floors through the vast open-plan living area.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

Gosh that's hard to fit in - two living areas, study, walk-in pantry, also, the overall plan of the home is perfect for its high on the hill position and its side access and back yard access through garage.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

It's an all-rounder - within only minutes walk to the golf course, beach and new playground this quality home is open to families, couples or investors that want strong capital growth.

SAFETY BEACH

4 Wave Rider Cove

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $659,000

INSPECT: Saturday May 26, 11 - 11.30am

CONTACT: Mark Peel, LJ Hooker Woolgoolga, 0417 452 639