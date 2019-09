CHANGING CONDITIONS: Strong winds are forecast near the Shark Creek fire this morning.

CHANGING CONDITIONS: Strong winds are forecast near the Shark Creek fire this morning. Frank Redward

A FIRE in the Shark Creek area pushed past Brooms Head Rd and into the Yuraygir National Park yesterday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service are still working to contain the fire that has seen two spot fires leap ahead of the main fire front.

Check out these photos of the ferocious fire.