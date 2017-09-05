Local area is one of Australia's most popular for retirees

NAMBUCCA Heads has been named as the 27th most sought after area for retiree living in Australia.

The CoreLogic survey found 26.6% of the Nambucca Council area's local population were retirees aged over 65 years. The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council area had the same percentage of retirees. The Mid-Coast Council area taking in Great Lakes, Greater Taree and Gloucester Shire Councils was the only other area in our region to feature on the list, coming eighth on the national list.

Queenscliffe in Victoria was the council region with the highest proportion of residents aged over 65 years of age (40.3).

"What is immediately noticeable is that not one of these 50 council areas is located within a capital city," CoreLogic's Cameron Kusher said.

"In fact, if you list all councils nationally by their proportion of residents aged at least 65, the first capital city area listed is Holdfast Bay in Adelaide with 23.1% of its residents at least 65 years old."

Mr Kusher said further feature of the list is that these retiree-centric council areas tend to have significantly lower median house values than the individual state capital city housing markets.

"This may be due to retirees moving to areas where housing is more affordable in order to free-up capital for them to enjoy their retirement, it could also be out of necessity due to the high cost of housing within most capital cities. The locations are also likely to be linked to lifestyle preferences, with a large number of the top council areas located in regional coastal areas."

Looking at the value growth performance for houses across these top 50 regions, the data shows that generally the rate of growth has been lower than that of the larger capital cities.