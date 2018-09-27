Menu
The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said his detention should end and he should be entitled to compensation.
Politics

Julie Bishop seeks advice on impact of Assange UN report

7th Feb 2016 4:59 PM

FOREIGN Minister Julie Bishop is seeking legal advice on the implications of a United Nations panel's ruling that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had been arbitrarily detained.

Lawyers for Mr Assange, who remains in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, have called on the Australian Government to release his passport or issue him a new one immediately.

Ms Bishop confirmed she had met Mr Assange's legal team and offered consular assistance.

She said she had read the UN report and was seeking legal advice on its implications for Mr Assange, an Australian citizen.

"I have confirmed with his lawyers that our offer of consular assistance stands, should he require it," she said.

Ms Bishop did not comment on whether Australia would renew Mr Assange's passport or lobby Sweden or Britain, which have both rejected the UN's findings.

Mr Assange has called on the UK and Sweden to implement the UN's findings

