Two men are facing trial over the murder of Mundubbera man Gary Ryan, who died in 2016. Picture: Erica Murree
Crime

Gary Ryan killed at property, two men on trial

Danielle Buckley
21st Oct 2019 5:48 PM | Updated: 5:48 PM
A TRIAL has begun over the alleged murder of a man who was found with stab wounds at a Central Queensland property three years ago.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump stand accused of murdering Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

Rockhampton man Mr Crump and Mr Spencer, of Dubbo, are on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court and both have pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

In his opening address Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle said Mr Ryan was in a dispute with his ex-wife Marilyn Ryan over custody arrangements.

Ms Ryan was living in Orange and was in a relationship with Mark Crump, Stephen Crump's son.

The two men accused were friends, the court heard.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and continues under Justice Martin Burns. - NewsRegional

