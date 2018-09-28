Menu
BREAK THAT CODE: Viv Wolfenden is a morse code expert.
92 and ready to perform

28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
AT 92, VIV Wolfenden may be one of the Coffs Coast's oldest busking stars.

Making his debut at the Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival, Viv's unique abilities will bring something never seen at the festival before: morse code translation.

"This promises to be one of the more interesting and thought-provoking acts the festival has produced,” event organiser John Logan said.

Viv started with the Post Master General at 14 and has been deciphering and transmitting morse code ever since.

When he retired in 1979, he started teaching morse code.

Viv will be out and about during the festival challenging people to write a message in code, which he can decipher in ten seconds or less.

Viv will be joined by a representative of the Morse Code Society from Sydney and will also have original Morse Code transmitting gear.

His first appearance will be at the City Centre on Thursday, October 4 at 9.30am followed by Toormina Gardens at 11.30am the same day..

