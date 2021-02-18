Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Shire Council has warned residents not to chop down trees without checking.
Byron Shire Council has warned residents not to chop down trees without checking.
Gardening

$9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

18th Feb 2021 12:00 AM

A Suffolk Park resident has copped a $9000 fine for chopping down three native trees.

Byron Shire Council are also investigating the removal of camphor laurel trees at Bangalow.

While camphors are not native, they are considered important habitat for koalas, other native birds and animals.

Council reminded residents to check with council before cutting down trees.

“Our community and council places a high value on trees, not only for their value to wildlife, but for their aesthetic qualities as well,” Shannon Burt, Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, said.

“For these reasons there are regulations surrounding the removal of trees and there is no tolerance in the community for people not abiding by the rules.”

People who want to remove trees on private property are asked to get in touch with council to see if they are permitted to remove a tree and to ensure they have the correct approvals in place.

“The message is simple – call before you chop,” Ms Burt said.

Information about tree removal in the Byron Shire is available on council’s website at https://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Services/Building-development/Do-I-need-approval/Vegetation-and-tree-removal

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad allegedly detained, assaulted in own home by son

        Premium Content Dad allegedly detained, assaulted in own home by son

        News He was allegedly trapped in a room and threatened with a machete in a series of violent assaults at his Toormina home.

        High expectations for Fearnley at Grafton tomorrow

        Premium Content High expectations for Fearnley at Grafton tomorrow

        Horses After a lengthy break from the track, Coffs Harbour trainer Joanne Hardy will be...

        Coffs to get first round of COVID-19 jabs next week

        Premium Content Coffs to get first round of COVID-19 jabs next week

        Health First batch of vaccines administered to frontline workers next week

        ‘They saved the lives of thousands of packs of Doritos’

        Premium Content ‘They saved the lives of thousands of packs of Doritos’

        Opinion Public lines up to poke fun at drug laws after $7 million Coffs/Clarence weed...