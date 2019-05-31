Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

90yo man dies after losing control of car

by Amanda Robbemond
31st May 2019 7:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 90-year-old man has died overnight after he crashed his car on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Now police are appealing for information from the public.

It is understood the male driver was trying to exit a secure garage on Lather Street in Southport at 9am, when he lost control of the car.

He accelerated through the closed garage door and across the street before clipping a parked car on the other side of the road.

He then crashed into an electricity pole.

He sustained lacerations to his head and knee and was suffering from chest pains when he was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital. He was in a serious but stable condition.

Tragically, he passed away this morning.

Forensic Crash Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened, or has dash-camera vision of the crash, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    Blood and hair found in initial Tyrrell search

    premium_icon Blood and hair found in initial Tyrrell search

    Crime HUMAN hair and blood were found in the first searches for missing boy William Tyrrell five years ago, documents released by the coroner today reveal.

    • 31st May 2019 7:07 PM
    Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    premium_icon Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    News "It is a legal technicality preventing justice in this case.”

    PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    News ONE disease has nearly tripled over the last five years.

    Speed swings axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    premium_icon Speed swings axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    Rugby League Col Speed calls time on Group 2 Rugby League side Orara Valley.