North Coast Football junior action at Woolgoolga's CJMSP on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Soccer

90+ PHOTOS: Junior football frenzy at Woolgoolga

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:40 PM
NORTH Coast Football junior competition has reached the half way mark this season as Woolgoolga's CJMSP played host to an epic round of action on Saturday.

Young stars from the under-9s through to under-15s were seen going into battle against fierce competition from the Northern Storm, Coffs United, Bellingen and Nambucca.

Woolgoolga's royal blue stood out during what was a warm winter's morning and the rising stars of the future were keen to put in another good performance at home.

Check out the gallery below to see if we caught you in action on Saturday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

