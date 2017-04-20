90 local jobs created in new Hwy upgrade contract

"Building a safer Pacific Highway and supporting local jobs is absolutely critical, now more than ever,” Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

IT has been confirmed around 90 new jobs will be created by a contract to build supports for 75 bridges along the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The piling contract to build the supports has been awarded to Advanced Foundation Solutions (Australia) Pty Ltd, and involves delivering more than 1,100 piles for bridges being built between Glenugie and Ballina.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan welcomed the most recent jobs boost, saying it would help support the region's economy through a challenging time.

"Building a safer Pacific Highway and supporting local jobs is absolutely critical, now more than ever,” Mr Hogan said.

"Keeping money flowing through the region's economy is vital and the pipeline of works will continue, with a number of bridge-building and main civil work contracts to be progressively awarded over the coming months.

"These works are providing a massive boost to the north coast economy, with up to 4,000 workers expected to be directly employed on the Pacific Highway when works ramp up later in 2017.”

Fifteen bridges have already been built and the Woolgoolga to Glenugie section of the upgrade is expected to open to traffic late this year.