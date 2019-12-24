$90 Aussie ‘bestseller’ taking over Instagram

You’ve probably seen this popular item all over your Insta feed — and as a result it’s been named Australia’s bestselling item of 2019.

You’ve probably seen this popular item all over your Insta feed — and as a result it’s been named Australia’s bestselling item of 2019.

You've probably seen these humble sneakers all over your social media feeds and haven't even realised.

But they're now officially one of Australia's most-purchased items of 2019.

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic has just topped the bestseller list for online megastore The Iconic, proving that the white sneaker trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

Costing $90, Superga - an Italian brand - offer the pumps in a range of colours, but they are most loved in white.

And a quick scroll shows they're literally all over Instagram with more than 520,000 images of people rocking them appearing under the hashtag #Superga. That's pretty impressive.

Australia’s bestselling shoe for 2019 has been revealed by the Iconic – and it’s a humble pair of white sneakers. Picture: Instagram / Superga

RELATED: $50 Amazon item declared 'cult buy' of the summer

RELATED: $12 Kmart bikini with secret feature causes frenzy

They're not the only sneakers that made the list - five of the top items on the brand's annual Year In Fashion report were runners.

Adidas Originals Continental 80 came in second while Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ox placed fifth on the list below a pair of Topshop pants, the Moto Jamie Jeans, which came in third, and the Arizona Birkenstock (fourth).

Vans Old Skool placed seventh and Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi came ninth, meaning we're all officially nuts about sneakers.

These pumps have been all over Instagram feeds in 2019. Picture: Instagram / Superga

This Superga design is the brand's most well-known style and has been on shelves for more than 100 years but has recently become very popular after celebrities and even royals like Kate Middleton have been spotted wearing them. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge rocking these shoes back in 2016 caused Superga's sales to "double" according to a report by the MailOnline.

"Superga has seen the sales figures for this style double since Kate has been stepping out wearing them repeatedly," a spokesperson told the publication.

"As they are Superga's most popular style it's practically impossible to sell out completely as they have plenty of stock of this particular white trainer."

As a result of the success of the classic design, other styles such as a platform sneaker and a new version of the Cotu featuring retro brand logo have been introduced.

The fresh twist on the classic shoes are a little more expensive, with the Swallow Tail setting people back $109 and the platforms starting at $99.95.

A new design of the 2750 Cotu Classic was recently released featuring a retro brand logo. Picture: Instagram / Superga

The platform pumps have also been very popular. Picture: Instagram / Superga

Top 10 bestselling items on THE ICONIC for 2019

1. SUPERGA 2750 Cotu Classic - Unisex

2. ADIDAS ORIGINALS Continental 80 - Unisex

3. TOPSHOP MOTO Jamie Jeans

4. BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Regular - Unisex

5. CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star Ox

6. ATMOS&HERE Victoria Pants

7. VANS Old Skool

8. ATMOS&HERE Essential Cotton V-neck Tee

9. CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star Hi

10. ATMOS&HERE Essential Cotton Crew Neck Tee