AN 85-year-old Sunshine Coast man has been charged with a string of offences, including trafficking dangerous drugs.
News

Grandpa meth: Cop raid uncovers Breaking Bad-style drug lab

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Oct 2018 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

A search of his Okinja Rd, Alexandra Headland property yesterday morning resulted in him being arrested.

It will be alleged during a search of the property officers located four firearms, ammunition, cash and quantities of cannabis oil and methylamphetamine.

The man has been charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, three unlawful possession of a weapon charges, possession of explosives, possessing relevant substances or things, supplying relevant substances or things and possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 12. 

The man is not in custody. 

More to come.

